One more sunny, warm day before rain moves in

Hoosiers will get to enjoy one more sunny day on Wednesday. Highs will range in the mid-70s with southerly winds up to 20 miles per hour.

An approaching cold front will bring our next chance for rain late Wednesday night and wet weather will continue through Thursday. We’ll have a chance for a few strong storms Thursday afternoon through the evening with the main threat for severe storms staying south of central Indiana. Most of the region will see an inch of rain before the showers taper off Friday morning.

It will be cooler behind our cold front. Expect highs in the 50s Friday.

We’ll see a quick warm up this weekend with sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60s on Saturday and in the 70s on Sunday.

So far this has been a wet month

Expect a dry Wednesday.

Rain will develop Thursday morning.

Instability will build Thursday afternoon.

Strong upper level winds will aid in storm development Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rain will develop Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rain will continue Thursday evening.

Up to 1″ of rain is likely by Friday morning.

Expect a dry warm Easter Sunday.