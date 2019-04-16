× Indiana bill to require cursive writing in schools passes Senate, faces annual challenge in House

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A bill that would require Indiana schools to teach cursive writing passed the state Senate Tuesday in a 31-18 vote.

The bill now moves to the House for consideration, where it has failed to pass for many consecutive years.

House Bill 1640 would require each school corporation, charter school and accredited nonpublic elementary school to include cursive writing in its curriculum.

“Cursive writing was not made a Common Core standard in the past, so numerous schools stopped teaching this valuable skill,” Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) said. “As a result, many of today’s teenagers do not have a signature to validate their driver’s license or sign agreements. People in our community have stressed to me the importance of this skill for years, and I have worked to make it an educational requirement for eight consecutive legislative sessions. If signed by the governor, I believe this bill would greatly benefit our students by strengthening their educational foundations and preparing them for tasks required outside of school.”

The State Department of Education dropped the requirement in 2011, opting for students to learn more keyboard and computer skills. Sen. Leising has been trying to push a bill through the statehouse ever since.

Leising says within the last year, Illinois, Ohio and Texas adopted such a bill. Many private schools in Indiana have continued to teach cursive.