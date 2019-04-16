× ‘Goose attack’ in Fishers leaves 2 injured, prompts warning from police

FISHERS, Ind. – The Fishers Police Department is warning Hoosiers to give geese space after two people suffered minor injuries in a “goose attack.”

Police say the incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the city’s Walmart.

We’re in the midst of the nesting season for Canada geese, which are common throughout central Indiana. During this time, from March through June, the geese are particularly aggressive, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Police say it’s best to be aware of your surroundings and keep a safe distance from wild animals, specifically geese.

DNR says it’s also advised not to feed geese, because it can concentrate large numbers of the birds in areas that under normal conditions would only support a few.

“Artificial feeding can also disrupt normal migration patterns and hold geese in areas longer than normal,” wrote DNR. “With an abundant source of artificial food available, geese can devote more time to locating nesting sites and mating.”