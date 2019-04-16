Fishers hosts meeting on upcoming improvements to SR 37

FISHERS, Ind. — The city of Fishers hosted a public meeting Tuesday about upcoming improvements to State Road 37.

The plan has been in design since 2016, but minor construction kicked off just last year.

On Tuesday, Fishers officials updated the construction timeline and said they expect to begin construction on 126th street by July.

The project will make crossing State Road 37 easier, and make the road more walkable for Fishers residents.

“The intent of the project is to bring reliability back to the corridor. Right now, it’s a corridor that currently divides the community due to the traffic congestion. In addition, it’s going to bring the walkability back to the area by the introduction of pedestrian facilities,” said Fishers Director of Engineering Jason Taylor.

For more information you can visit the new project website at drivesr37.com.

