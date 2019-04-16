Broadcasting class starts summer food assistance program at Pendleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENDLETON, Ind. -- High school students are using the power of the airwaves to keep their peers from going hungry over the upcoming summer break.

Students in the broadcasting program, which includes the radio station WEEM-FM, found at 91.7, have started a summer food assistance program called Take and Make Meal Boxes.

During the school district's summer break, meals will be delivered to homes of students enrolled in the new program every two weeks, according to WEEM general manager Chris Green. Boxes will go out starting the first week of June. Classes resume Tuesday, August 6.

Deliveries will take place four times during the summer.

Each box will contain food such as chicken soup, peanut butter, jelly, granola bars, oatmeal, mac and cheese, popcorn, fruit and other items.

Roughly one out of every three students in the South Madison Community School Corporation is eligible for free or reduced meals. However, this program is for any student from the district's five schools who may need help with food insecurity.

"We saw a need because we have free and reduced lunch here at school," said sophomore Jack Hudson. "There are kids who throughout the summer struggle to get food."

Families have until May 4 to get their students enrolled.

WEEM students are getting the word out through their radio programs. Students said the data they've seen shows thousands of people around the community are listening during some of the peak times.

"We’re here, on the radio station, we have all these viewers, why not use that to do something good with it?" said senior Mason Fridley.

WEEM students are raising money for the new food program with their third Arabian Rumble, a pro wrestling event featuring current and former performers from around the area and organizations like WWE, Impact Wrestling, ECW and more.

The fundraiser will take place Friday, April 26 at Pendleton Heights High School. Tickets are available at the high school during normal school hours or online at http://www.arabianstable.com. Advance general admission tickets are only $5 and $20 for limited ringside seating. Interested donors can also donate via check.