Big warm up for central Indiana

Rain and snow to our north, but we'll stay dry today. Clouds are showing up broken on satellite and that is expected to stay the case this morning with more sunshine in the afternoon.

It's just cool enough for a sweater or jacket this morning. We'll warm quickly, though, so it won't be needed for long!

We'll soar into the 70s this afternoon. In fact, we'll be well into the 60s by noon. Enjoy!

The breeze will be out of the southwest Tuesday as we sit behind a warm front.

We'll again be warm on our Wednesday! Average highs this time of the year are actually just in the mid 60s, so we'll be way above what is considered normal.

Thursday will be just about as warm, but it'll get much windier and storms return. The cold air will dig into the region on Friday, so expect highs in only the 50s to round out the workweek. We should be lovely by Sunday! That's Easter Sunday, so if you celebrate, you'll have great weather for your holiday.