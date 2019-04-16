× Ball State student arrested after police see Snapchat post

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Snapchat post of a Ball State student showing off his bloody knuckles eventually led to his arrest, according to police.

Muncie police have arrested 21-year-old Brandon Scott Reinholt, of Warsaw, on a felony charge of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

On March 30 around 1 a.m., police say they were called to the Sigma Nu fraternity house on Beechwood Avenue for an unknown bleeding. They arrived to find an intoxicated male student bleeding from the head, according to court documents. EMS took the student to Ball Memorial Hospital, where officers spoke with him further.

The student stated that he had left Brother’s Bar and Grill when an unknown male with long hair, later identified as Reinholt, approached him to ask about parties. For an unknown reason, the student told police Reinholt then called his mother a whore and struck him several times in the head. After the incident, the student victim and his friends made their way to the fraternity house, where they called police.

Police followed up with the victim and his mother later that day. They advised officers that the victim had received 3 staples from injuries he suffered during the attack, as well as body soreness. The victim later told police that he likely received a concussion and was in severe pain, according to court documents.

The victim and his mother also showed police a screen shot of a Snapchat post which read “I was giving this guy s*** for wearing cargos and then he swung on me” and showed Reinholt displaying his bloody knuckles.

The student victim identified Reinholt as the male who attacked him and told police that he did not swing at Reinholt first. Police say the victim did not have any wounds on his hands that would suggest he had struck someone.

By communicating with the attorney of the individual who posted the Snapchat image, police say they were given the name of a friend of Reinholt’s, who led them to Reinholt himself.

On April 12, police say they met Reinholt and his friend at the Emerson Dog Park on Ashland Avenue. Reinholt told officers that on the night of March 30, he and his friend were intoxicated. While heading home from Hot Box Pizza, Reinholt claims the student victim verbally abused him before hitting him several times. Reinholt stated that he then struck back in self-defense, according to court documents. Reinholt went on to tell police that he sustained a “shiner” from the incident, as well as a broken rib. When police asked Reinholt if he took a picture of the “shiner” or went to the doctor for his rib, Reinholt told them he did not. When police asked Reinholt why he was smiling in the picture, Reinholt told them because he was happy to be alive, according to court documents.

Police say multiple witnesses they spoke with told them the student victim never threw a punch.

Officers arrested Reinholt because witnesses told police that Reinholt seemingly attacked the student victim because the victim was smaller and Reinholt was never truly threatened, court documents say.

Police say Reinholt told them that everyone was lying except for him.

Reinholt was taken to the Delaware County Jail without incident.