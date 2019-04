× 2 people shot on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say two people were injured in a shooting on the city’s near northwest side Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene at the Auto Zone in the 2800 block of Lafayette Road, south of West 30th Street, around 11:45 a.m.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said two people were shot and were awake and breathing.