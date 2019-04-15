Purdue University Northwest names building after professor who left $8 million to school

Posted 10:45 am, April 15, 2019, by

Nils Nelson (Photo courtesy of Purdue University)

HAMMOND, Ind. — A building at Purdue University Northwest is being named in honor of a former professor who left about $8 million from his estate for student scholarships and professorships.

The Purdue University Board of Trustees recently approved the official naming of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building, which is under construction in Hammond, Indiana, and is set to open in fall 2020.

Nelson grew up in Farmington, Missouri. The organic chemistry professor retired in 1991 and died in 2017 at age 90.

A substantial amount of Nelson’s gift will go to students through the Dr. Nils K. Nelson Memorial Scholarship. Another portion will establish named professorships. The remaining amount went to the bioscience building, which will be the first new academic building on the Hammond campus in nearly 20 years.

