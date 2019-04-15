× Police: Man trespassing in Bloomington apartment stabbed maintenance worker multiple times

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington man was arrested Monday after police say he stabbed a maintenance worker multiple times.

Officers say it happened in a vacant apartment in the 500 block of West Kirkwood Avenue shortly before 1:00 p.m.

According to police, maintenance workers for the property had responded to the residence after receiving a report of a person trespassing.

When one of the workers located 35-year-old Michael A. Thompson, the suspect allegedly lunged at him with a knife. That maintenance worker backed away and went to his truck to get his phone. When he returned to the front porch of the residence, police say he located his coworker bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

A witness was able to provide officers with the suspect’s description and the direction he was last seen heading. Officers established a perimeter and Thompson was located near the intersection of 7th Street and Jackson Street, where he was taken into custody.

The 25-year-old stabbing victim was transported by ambulance to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment. Police say he suffered multiple stab wounds to his left torso area as well as a major injury to his left eye. He was listed in stable condition.