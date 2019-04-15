Police arrest 9 in crackdown on drug dealing outside shelter

File image

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say they arrested nine people as part of a crackdown on alleged drug dealing outside an Indianapolis homeless shelter.

Police say the enforcement efforts are part of their continuing work to curb illegal narcotics use, overdoses and drug dealing in the city. They say drug dealers have been targeting homeless people near Wheeler Mission Ministries, offering heroin, crack/cocaine and synthetic marijuana.

Officers last Thursday raided several locations and seized guns, a bullet-resistant vest, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Downtown District Commander Phillip Burton says in a statement that the case began with investigative work around the shelter but expanded to other areas. He says the team “maintained a high level of collaboration and communication with the other districts and units” to help curb illegal drug sales.

