NWS says winds reached 90 miles-an-hour in Decatur Co. Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBURG, Ind. -- Several families, along with some close friends, started work early Monday morning by cleaning up damage caused by powerful winds the day before.

The chief at the Letts Community Volunteer Fire Dept. said a strong wind ripped through the area a little before 3 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service inspected the damage on Monday, and reported the damage came from a 75 to 90 mph straight-line wind, not a tornado.

"It looks like there were 13 residential [structures] with damage of some type, with one being destroyed," said Matt Morrow, the community's fire chief. "That's along with 13 agricultural buildings."

The damage spanned a six-mile area that started three miles southwest of the intersection at S. County Road 450 West and W. County Road 500 South. The damage then continued northeast for another three miles.

"When we heard it, it was making an awful roaring noise you ever heard," said Richard Morrow. "We got to the back door to start looking, and that’s when the debris started flying by."

Richard had damage to the side of his home, and a large limb snapped off a tree and damaged another building on his land.

A little west of his property, the Knobbe family had a variety of damage that needed cleaned up Monday.

"I could tell the white fence went down, and the swing set went down," said Linda Knobbe. "When we came out, we saw the roofs were off on the barns, the tool shed and the big barn."

The Knobbe family already had an insurance representative out to the farm to inspect the damage. They also had a crew out to look to repair a grain bin, which now water can get into and destroy the family's work on the farm.

A few miles east, near the Harris City area, Patrick Grote was clearing out broken trees on his farmland. Grote said he had the entire family over for an early Easter celebration when the wind rolled through.

"I had a grain bin top go over my house, hit my barn, and that’s when I ran in and told everybody to get back in the back corner," Grote said.

There were no injuries reported from the storm.

The Decatur County Sheriff's Office said other damage in the area included down power lines and broken utility poles. It added the area also experienced a brief hail shower.