BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A crash involving multiple semis has closed northbound I-65 in Bartholomew County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the closure is near mile marker 59 and drivers should avoid the area.

Motorists should use US 31 and SR 11 as alternate routes, according to Sgt. Wheeles.

The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the closure to last until about 11:43 p.m. Monday.

I-65 MM 55.0 NB at SR 11 / mile 55 All lanes closed 6 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) April 15, 2019

