New Michigan State exhibit shares Nassar abuse victims’ stories

Posted 8:54 pm, April 15, 2019, by

Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Museum is staging an exhibit created in collaboration with the sexual assault victims of now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

“Finding Our Voice: Sister Survivors Speak” opens Tuesday. The exhibit incorporates and is inspired by teal ribbons that were tied to trees around campus as a reminder of the survivors.

The display also includes a wall of 505 tiles honoring the known victims of Nassar. There’s also a detailed timeline extending through the exhibition covering three decades of abuse.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually molested them under the guise that it was medical treatment. His crimes encompassed his time working for Michigan State and Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

The exhibit runs through March 2020.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.