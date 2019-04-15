× Marion County hospitals end temporary visitor restrictions as flu activity declines

MARION COUNTY, Ind. – Marion County hospitals are lifting their temporary visitor restrictions and resuming their standard visitor policies as influenza activity declines.

The county health department says the percentage of patients visiting local emergency departments with influenza-like illnesses dropped significantly during the week of April 7-13. The number is now below the level typically used when considering the need for temporary visitor restrictions.

The restrictions being dropped began in early January to protect patients, hospital staff and other visitors during a time of high flu activity.

Even with the drop in flu activity, Marion County Public Health Department Director Virginia A. Caine, M.D. says it is important for anyone with the flu or flu-like symptoms to avoid visiting a patient in the hospital and stay home from work or until symptoms are resolved.

Caine urges everyone to protect themselves and others from the flu and other viruses by washing hands frequently with soap and water, and covering coughs and sneezes.