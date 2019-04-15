× Johnson County prosecutor pleads guilty to domestic battery, criminal confinement

TRAFALGAR, Ind.– Johnson County Prosecutor Bradley D. Cooper pleaded guilty after being charged in connection with a domestic disturbance reported in Trafalgar in March.

Cooper pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges of criminal confinement, identity deception and official misconduct, as well as a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

Johnson County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in the 500 block of West State Road 252 shortly before midnight on March 4, 2019 after receiving a 911 call.

According to the police report, the alleged victim had gone to her neighbor’s house after the disturbance, asking to call 911. She didn’t initially give her name to dispatch. When deputies arrived, the victim spoke with them and they noted her right eye was swollen and bruised. She was later taken to the hospital and treated for bruises, scratches and a contusion to her right eye.

Once deputies realized the allegations were being made against a public official, they contacted Sheriff Burgess, who told them to turn the case over to Indiana State Police.

The case is filed in Johnson Circuit Court. Special Prosecutor Doug Brown and Special Judge Dan E. Marshall have been assigned to the case.

Cooper will be sentenced on July 17.

CBS4 does not name victims of domestic violence.