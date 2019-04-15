× Jason Aldean returns to central Indiana for summer concert

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – One of the biggest performers in country music is coming to central Indiana!

Jason Aldean will perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Friday, August 23. Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver will join him as special guests.

The concert is part of Aldean’s “Ride All Night Tour.” Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com

Praised by CMT as a “natural born entertainer who consistently delivers his best,” the three-time and reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year will deliver a mix of new hits and fan favorites.