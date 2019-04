× Indy Special Olympian completes Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Mass. — Central Indiana Special Olympian Andrew Peterson finished the Boston Marathon Monday.

Peterson, 26, was born with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and was one of only a handful of Special Olympians ever to qualify for the prestigious marathon.

He finished the Boston Marathon with an official time of 3:43:06.

Indiana's own @NOlimitsAndrew finished the #BostonMarathon today, and we couldn't be more proud! If you haven't yet watched his story, prepare to be inspired by the sheer determination and hard work that helped him get there. https://t.co/x7X232z3QT — Special Olympics IN (@SOIndiana) April 15, 2019