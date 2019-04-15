Indiana opposes injunction bid for proposed abortion clinic

Posted 3:18 pm, April 15, 2019, by

(Credit: Photo Illustration/Gwendolyn Sung/CNN)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana is asking a federal judge to rule against a Texas-based nonprofit that wants to open a South Bend abortion clinic.

The group is asking a judge to block Indiana’s licensing rules so that it can open a clinic to perform medication-induced abortions. Whole Woman’s Health Alliance first applied for a license in October 2017.

Indiana’s attorney general’s office filed documents Monday asking the judge to reject the group’s bid for a preliminary injunction. The filing says Indiana’s “interests in enforcement outweigh the harms Whole Woman’s Health might suffer pending a final decision on the merits.”

An Indiana administrative panel rejected the nonprofit’s request to open a South Bend clinic last year, saying its application lacked necessary information. The group reapplied for a license in January.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.