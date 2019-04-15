Family holds vigil for Indianapolis woman who disappeared 6 years ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Monday marked six years since the disappearance of Jessica Masker.

The Indianapolis woman’s family held a vigil on the city’s near south side to honor her.

Masker was last seen in 2013 at a home on Washington Street.

Police don’t suspect foul play in her disappearance, but her family doesn’t believe she would have left her two children behind.

Relatives are asking for help to bring her back home.

Anyone with information regarding Masker’s whereabouts can contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or missingpersons@indy.gov.