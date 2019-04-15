× Cold start to the work week; expected to warm up

That wind sure is giving us a chill this morning! Actually, it feels like the 20s for most of us so it’s back to the winter coats. The good news is that the wind will lighten up and shift to the south by the afternoon. Unfortunately, that southerly breeze won’t help our temperatures at all. Highs today will be well below the average. We’ll only climb to 54 degrees while our average high would be in the low to mid 60s. We are starting off cloudy but will have more and more sunshine over the course of the afternoon. MUCH warmer on Tuesday! That 73 is going to feel great so makes plans to be outside for lunch or for the afternoon. Actually, plenty of warmth expected midweek. We will, however, bring back rain chances on Thursday and the rain PLUS cooler temps on Friday. Still on that spring roller coaster.