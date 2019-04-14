‘We want people to continue to talk’: Hoosiers push for answers to Indiana’s unsolved missing children cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's a rally to give a voice to those who are silent. Hoosiers came together Saturday night to be the guiding light for the boys and girls who remain missing as part of unsolved cases in central Indiana.

The group lit candles and a floating lantern to let their families know they aren't forgotten.

“I have two sons," said organizer Tailer Roberts. "If either of my kids were missing, I'd want everyone to go out and look for them. Baby Delano, Amiah, the Delphi girls, all of that, no one has forgotten.”

Young Amiah Robertson is the latest, and perhaps the one at the forefront of people's minds. The baby girl went missing in early March and was last seen with her mother's boyfriend Robert Lyons. He remains a suspect in the case. Police found some of her belongings by Eagle Creek.

“At this point, we just want answers, we want people to continue to talk," fellow organizer Lyndsey Glaz said.

“Whoever has information just needs to speak up," Roberts added.

These faces have frequently crossed people's TV screens over the past few years, and potential leads may be passing by social media accounts as well. Yet, there are still no answers.

“Even if you don't think it's relevant, put it out there, it might be," Glaz said of information people may know. “There's a lot of genuine people on social media that really care, and want to push for answers, but I also feel it stirs and creates a lot of drama and speculation as well."

The group said a prayer for all the missing children. They said they will not stop fighting for answers.