State police investigate fatal shootings in Scottsburg

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police say they are conducting a death investigation after two people were shot and killed in Scottsburg.

According to ISP, just before midnight Saturday, Scottsburg police were called to a shooting at a home on Lot 21 of the Scott Villa Mobile Home Trailer Park on West Lake Road. Moments later, police say they received a call from Michael Brandon Jones, 29, who stated that he was the owner of the home on Lot 21, and had just shot a man who was allegedly attempting to enter the residence.

Multiple ISP units arrived at the home to assist. State police say Scottsburg police informed them that a man, later identified as 34-year-old Larry D. Morlowe of Scottsburg, was shot and killed after knocking on door of the residence on Lot 21.

Jones had locked himself inside the home and was not responding to officers’ attempts to contact him, according to police. Troopers say they established a perimeter and evacuated nearby homes while waiting for the Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team.

After obtaining a search warrant, police say they entered the trailer home and found Jones dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Indiana State Police say they are the lead agency in this ongoing investigation.