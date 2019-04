Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about the back-and-forth between Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend) and Vice President Mike Pence?

And can Buttigieg build on his growing momentum in a crowded field of Democrats running for President?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner and Adam Wren discuss this week's top stories including the race for President, the latest news on the Mueller report, and this week's headlines at the Statehouse.