Game 1: Pacers fall to Celtics 84-74

BOSTON, Mass. — The Celtics topped the Pacers in game one of their Eastern Conference playoff series, 84-74.

Indiana got off to a great start, leading by seven at the break. Boston rallied in the second half, outscoring the Pacers 26-8 in the third quarter.

Kyrie Irving and Marcus Morris led the Celtics with 20 points, while Cory Joseph scored 14 for Indiana.

The Pacers look to even the series in game two on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.