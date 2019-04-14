A cool, dry Monday ahead

Posted 10:34 pm, April 14, 2019

A strong area of low pressure moved through the Great Lakes Sunday and heavy rain and a few strong storms rumbled across central Indiana. Up to an inch of rain fell and numerous reports of large hail, damaging winds and even a funnel cloud were reported. As temperatures tumbled Sunday night a few snow showers were spotted across north central Indiana.

Behind the cold front we’ll find it cooler for Monday with sunny skies and highs in the 50s. We’ll see a quick warm up this week with highs in the 70s Tuesday through Thursday.

Our next chance for rain will arrive late Thursday we’ll keep wet weather in the forecast through Saturday.

Strong storms caused minor damage Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain soaked the state Sunday.

So far this has been a wet month.

Highs will reach into the 70s Wednesday.

Scattered storms will develop Thursday.

Scattered storms are likely Friday.

Rain will end early Saturday.

 

