INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National Fallen Firefighter Foundation participated in the FDIC 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Friday.

The firefighters climbed the equivalent of 110 stories of stairs, which is the same height as the Twin Towers. The climb took place at Lucas Oil Stadium, and more than 600 people participated.

Each participant carried the picture of a fallen firefighter. Finishers rang a bell and said the name of the fallen firefighter.