DPW repairing roads on Indy’s northeast side Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Department of Public Works says they will have crews out Saturday repairing roadways on Indianapolis’ northeast side.

The repairs will take place from 30th Street to 56th Street.

According to the department, DPW has used more than 822 tons of asphalt to fill 38,999 potholes so far this April. Crews are said to have resolved 3,019 service requests.

DPW says roadway patching locations include:

Carrollton Avenue

33rd Street

35th Street

36th Street

Fairfield Avenue

Fall Creek Parkway N Drive

Butler Avenue

Caroline Avenue

54th Street

Massachusetts Avenue

Orchard Avenue

Brendon Park Drive

Pendleton Pike

Post Road

Remember to slow down and take caution when sharing the roadway with work crews.

You can check on open and closed pothole requests across Indianapolis with the Indy Pothole Viewer.

Residents are encouraged to report potholes through the Request Indy website, or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at (317) 327-4622.