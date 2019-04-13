DPW repairing roads on Indy’s northeast side Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Department of Public Works says they will have crews out Saturday repairing roadways on Indianapolis’ northeast side.
The repairs will take place from 30th Street to 56th Street.
According to the department, DPW has used more than 822 tons of asphalt to fill 38,999 potholes so far this April. Crews are said to have resolved 3,019 service requests.
DPW says roadway patching locations include:
- Carrollton Avenue
- 33rd Street
- 35th Street
- 36th Street
- Fairfield Avenue
- Fall Creek Parkway N Drive
- Butler Avenue
- Caroline Avenue
- 54th Street
- Massachusetts Avenue
- Orchard Avenue
- Brendon Park Drive
- Pendleton Pike
- Post Road
Remember to slow down and take caution when sharing the roadway with work crews.
You can check on open and closed pothole requests across Indianapolis with the Indy Pothole Viewer.
Residents are encouraged to report potholes through the Request Indy website, or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at (317) 327-4622.