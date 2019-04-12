Timing out rain for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are watching a developing weather system over western Texas Friday evening. The area highlighted in the image below highlights the area that will develop an area of low pressure at the surface and move towards Indiana.

As the low approaches the state Saturday afternoon, clouds will be on the increase. Late Saturday night showers should begin to move in to the state from the west and southwest.

Early Sunday morning the rain could be heavy at times. A line of thunderstorms is also possible, moving through the southern half of the state during the pre-dawn hours.

Some of the storms could be strong to severe during the morning hours Sunday, according to the Storm Prediction Center. At this time it appears the main threat from stronger thunderstorms will be damaging winds.

THE MORE YOU KMOW

With rain arriving late Saturday night, the first half of the weekend looks A-ok for yard work. While I don't think it will rain all afternoon it will be soggy around central Indiana. So Sunday is out for yard work. It will be a good day to stay in and watch The Masters on CBS4.

NEAR NORMAL SATURDAY

Temperatures will be near normal Saturday. High temperatures will top out in the low 60°s. The normal high temperature in Indianapolis is 62°.

After we get past Sunday the weather is looking nice for a couple days. There is a small chance for a shower Monday morning, but don't be surprised if rain chances get removed from the 7-day forecast.

At this time Tuesday looks to be the best day of the week. Mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid/upper 70°s.

Rain chances increase Wednesday after of our next system that will bring more widespread rain Thursday.