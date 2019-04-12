× Slow-moving traffic on NB I-69 in Madison County due to construction work, earlier crash cleanup

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Traffic is at a standstill on NB I-69 in Madison County near SR 9 in the Pendleton area.

There was a semi crash involving a jackknifed semi earlier this morning that caused problems. That has since been cleared.

However there is ongoing construction in the area from SR 9 past SR 109 which already put the interstate down to just two lanes.

Additionally, INOT says construction workers have claimed the right lane in the area between those two points. It’s unknown how long the right lane will be closed.

If you’re heading north on I-69, seek alternate routes.