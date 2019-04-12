× Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm gets contract extension

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue University has again extended the contract of head football coach Jeff Brohm, the university announced Friday.

Brohm and Purdue finalized a deal to keep him through the 2025 season. The board of trustees approved the contract during its Friday meeting.

Following the 2017 season, Brohm signed a seven-year contract with the university. The new deal essentially adds another year to that contract.

While Brohm’s 13-13 overall record at Purdue may not impress at first glance, he’s undoubtedly created excitement around the football program. Purdue’s average home attendance this past season was 51,120—the highest since the 2008 season. Two of its final three games were sellouts.

In addition, the Boilermakers pulled off impressive wins against ranked opponents, beating No. 2 Ohio State in a memorable game, topping No. 23 Boston College and outlasting No. 19 Iowa. Purdue averaged 30.5 points per game under Brohm (the Boilers’ most since 2007) and 443.9 yards of total offense (most since 2004).

Brohm’s name frequently comes up for prominent coaching positions. He was mentioned for the Tennessee job in 2017 and decided to remain in West Lafayette despite overtures from Louisville, his hometown team and alma mater.

“During an important time in the transformation of our football program, we were presented with unique circumstances and felt compelled to demonstrate to Jeff, our fan base and the college football community our strong conviction that his continued leadership is vital to our future success,” Purdue vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Mike Bobinski said.

“Jeff and his staff have done a remarkable job in two years of changing the culture, makeup and trajectory of our program and have boosted the spirit on campus and beyond. He lives and reflects the values we have at Purdue, and we are pleased to announce this enhancement of our mutual commitment,” Bobinski said.

“I want to thank Mitch Daniels, Mike Bobinski, Mike Berghoff and the board of trustees for the commitment they have shown to our football program and the strong working relationship we have developed,” Brohm said.

“We think we have built a solid foundation for success over the past two seasons and look forward to continuing to strive for excellence on and off the field,” Brohm said. “Purdue University is a special place, and the support we have received from Boilermaker fans everywhere has inspired us to work even harder to achieve our goals. My family and I are extremely happy in West Lafayette, and our entire staff is excited about the great opportunities that lie ahead for Purdue football.”

Purdue opens the 2019 season Aug. 30 at Nevada. Their first home game is Sept. 7 against Vanderbilt.