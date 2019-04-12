Police search for driver whose car overturned near Boone County golf course

Posted 3:42 pm, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:45PM, April 12, 2019

Photo from scene on April 12, 2019

LEBANON, Ind. – Police searched for a man who crashed his car near a golf course in Lebanon Friday.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, a car overturned near The Trophy Club in Lebanon. The driver, who was by himself, tried to get help from someone passing by.

Someone eventually stopped and the man asked for a ride. The man revealed he didn’t have a license, and the person who stopped rescinded the offer to help.

The man ran off. Police searched for him using K-9s but were unable to find locate him.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.