Police search for driver whose car overturned near Boone County golf course

LEBANON, Ind. – Police searched for a man who crashed his car near a golf course in Lebanon Friday.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, a car overturned near The Trophy Club in Lebanon. The driver, who was by himself, tried to get help from someone passing by.

Someone eventually stopped and the man asked for a ride. The man revealed he didn’t have a license, and the person who stopped rescinded the offer to help.

The man ran off. Police searched for him using K-9s but were unable to find locate him.