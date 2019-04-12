× Police announce DUI checkpoints all over Marion County on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Extra patrols will target drunk drivers in Marion County on Saturday.

Multiple police agencies will conduct DUI checkpoints on Saturday, April 13 beginning at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, April 27 at 6 p.m.

The checkpoints are made possible through the project “Driving Under the Influence Indiana.”

The project “Driving Under the Influence Indiana” is made possible through a grant received from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. It is a project aimed at reducing impaired driving-related motorcycle and automobile crashes.

Five people accused of drunk driving have crashed into local officer this year.