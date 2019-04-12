Morning rain to be followed by lovely afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your Weather Authority has been tracking storms all night. The rain is now sliding through Central Indiana and slowing down the morning drive in. The rain is intermittently heavy. Highest rain totals so far have been over the Illinois state line. It's an interesting day because it cannot be described in one word or icon. We're starting off with rain so you'll want your rain jacket (too windy for an umbrella) but the sun comes out this afternoon so you'll need sunglasses later. Temperatures won't be as warm as yesterday but it'll be nice and seasonable as we climb into the 60s. We'll still have a good deal of wind with gusts up to 35mph. The rain will be exiting by 10am and so we'll be dry by lunchtime. Even most of the clouds are expected to diminish so we'll have lots of lovely sunshine this afternoon. Just a little cool this morning but we'll warm nicely for the last day of the work week. Friday night will be pretty nice with 50s after 8pm and not down into the 40s until after midnight. Just partly cloudy with no more rain overnight. More strong storms will roll through on Saturday night with scattered storms on Sunday. A cool start to the week on Monday but warming up the rest of the week.