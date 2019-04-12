Judge rejects man’s plea deal in drunk driving crash that killed former sheriff, wife

Bryan Robertson

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has rejected a plea agreement for a man accused in a drunken driving crash that killed a former western Indiana sheriff and his wife.

The Tribune-Star reports a June 25 trial date has been set for 42-year-old Bryan Robertson of Rockville after Parke Circuit Court Judge Sam Swaim’s decision.

The plea agreement was to be entered Thursday during a hearing for Robertson that was scheduled at his attorney’s request.

Robertson is charged with driving while intoxicated causing death in a December 2017 crash that killed 74-year-old Michael Eslinger and 73-year-old Darla Eslinger.

Mike Eslinger served four terms as Parke County sheriff, while Darla Eslinger had retired as the county’s emergency management director.

