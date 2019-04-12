× Fisher-Price, CPSC recall 4.7 million ‘Rock ‘n Play Sleepers’ after reports of infant deaths

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price issued a voluntary recall of a product linked to the deaths of more than 30 infants since 2009.

The CPSC said the recall involved 4.7 million Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers. The agency said infants have died after rolling from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained or under other circumstances.

People who have the product should immediately stop using it and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. Contact Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or at 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

Just last week, the CPSC and Fisher-Price issued a warning about the product, which retailed for $49 to $149 and was sold at several major retailers dating back to 2009. The product was manufactured in China.