One of IMPD’s most successful K-9s retires

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– One of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s (IMPD) most decorated K-9 officers is turning in his badge to kick up his paws in retirement.

Hogan spent seven years on the force, and during his time, the pooch became a leader in sniffing out crime.

“One of the first ones I had with him, we found five kilos of methamphetamines hidden in the spare tire in the trunk of a car,” said Hogan’s handler Officer Brian Thorla. “We had one where a money courier was taking money narcotics drug money south of the border was about a quarter of a million dollars.”

The duo is responsible for tracking down more than 110 pounds of meth, 22 pounds of heroin, and nearly 5,000 pounds of marijuana. Beyond drugs, he’s also discovered roughly $10 million connected to illegal activity.

Hogan is around 11 years old, but was a rescue dog from Kentucky, so IMPD is not sure of his exact age. He is starting to grow weary in the hips after years on patrol, and being in the car for a few crashes.

“He’d probably collapse before he’d stop chasing that ball,” Thorla said. “He loves doing it, then he will come in limping.”

Handlers train drug-sniffing dogs using the ball as a reward. They look for puppies who have a high “ball drive,” or desire to get a ball or object. The dogs know if they find the drugs or money they will get the ball as a reward. Over time, it becomes a trained routine.

“We help all of our federal partners, so any of their larger investigations all the take downs you see,” Thorla said.

Hogan will now live out his life as a pet. He retires his badge as a winner to the city he loves.