× Wind Advisory through 8 p.m., strong storms overnight

A Wind Advisory continues across the western half of the state through 8 p.m. Winds will continue to gust up to 50 miles per hour. A warm front moved north of central Indiana Thursday and with temperatures in the 80s it was the warmest day of the year so far.

An approaching cold front will bring a chance for widespread storms after midnight. A severe thunderstorm watch may be issued tonight through Friday morning as 50-60 mph wind gusts and large hail will be possible. Heavy downpours may cause flash flooding overnight west of U.S. 31. Showers will move into east central Indiana through Friday morning before ending.

As the cold front passes Friday, winds will continue to gust to 40 miles per hour and temperatures will fall during the afternoon.

We’ll stay cooler through the weekend with highs in the 50s. Expect dry weather on Saturday and more rain for Sunday.

Strong storms will roar across central Indiana overnight. Here’s how it will look at 1 a.m.:

The leading edge of the storm pushes into the western edge of the state around 2 a.m.:

Here’s how it will look at 3 a.m.:

At 4 a.m., rain becomes more widespread.

Here’s a look at 5 a.m. Again storms will pack strong winds, rain and possibly hail.

You’ll see plenty on the radar at 6 a.m.:

Rain will become lighter around 7 a.m.

Gusting winds will stick around past 8 a.m.:

Rain remains on the radar through 9 a.m.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely overnight.