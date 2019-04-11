Video shows driver running away after car crashes into utility pole in Kokomo

Posted 8:11 pm, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:20PM, April 11, 2019

KOKOMO, Ind.-- Video taken from a security camera shows a car crash in Kokomo that nearly cut an electrical pole in half.

The crash occurred Thursday morning right at 3 a.m. right in front of Dave Hinson's home in the 1300 block of South Plate Street.

The unidentified driver was heading northbound when the crash occurred. The video shows the car hitting the pole, causing sparks to go flying. The driver getting out of the car and looking around a bit before fleeing the scene.

The damage forced Duke Energy to install a new pole. Luckily, nobody was injured.

Photo provided by Dave Hinson

Part of Hinson's yard had to be dug up after the transformer leaked oil all over the place. It also took out his chain-link fence. A photo shows just how close the car came to hitting Hinson's home.

Power was restored more than 12 hours later, around 5:30 p.m.

CBS4 has reached out to Kokomo police to see if any arrests have been made.

