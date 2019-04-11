× Take a look at the Pacers’ first-round postseason schedule against Boston

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers will take on the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Indiana’s postseason starts Sunday, April 14, with Game 1 at TD Garden in Boston. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game is set to air on TNT. The Pacers will play the Celtics in Game 2 on Wednesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. That game is also on TNT.

The series shifts to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday, April 19, for Game 3, which is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on ABC. Game 4 is Sunday, April 21, at 1 p.m., also on ABC.

Times and networks for the remaining games haven’t been announced, though the dates are set if those games are necessary: Game 5 (Wednesday, April 24), Game 6 (Friday, April 26) and Game 7 (Sunday, April 28).

Here’s a look at the playoff schedule:

GAME 1

Pacers at Celtics

Sunday, April 14

1 p.m., TNT

GAME 2

Pacers at Celtics

Wednesday, April 17

7 p.m., TNT

GAME 3

Pacers vs Celtics

Friday, April 19

8:30 p.m., ABC

GAME 4

Pacers vs Celtics

Sunday, April 21

1 p.m., ABC

GAME 5 (if necessary)

Pacers at Celtics

Wednesday, April 24

Time and network TBA

GAME 6 (if necessary)

Pacers vs Celtics

Friday, April 26

Time and network TBA

GAME 7 (if necessary)

Pacers at Celtics

Sunday, April 28

Time and network TBA