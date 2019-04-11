Take a look at the Pacers’ first-round postseason schedule against Boston

Posted 8:07 am, April 11, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers will take on the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Indiana’s postseason starts Sunday, April 14, with Game 1 at TD Garden in Boston. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game is set to air on TNT. The Pacers will play the Celtics in Game 2 on Wednesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. That game is also on TNT.

The series shifts to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday, April 19, for Game 3, which is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on ABC. Game 4 is Sunday, April 21, at 1 p.m., also on ABC.

Times and networks for the remaining games haven’t been announced, though the dates are set if those games are necessary: Game 5 (Wednesday, April 24), Game 6 (Friday, April 26) and Game 7 (Sunday, April 28).

Here’s a look at the playoff schedule:

GAME 1
Pacers at Celtics
Sunday, April 14
1 p.m., TNT

GAME 2
Pacers at Celtics
Wednesday, April 17
7 p.m., TNT

GAME 3
Pacers vs Celtics
Friday, April 19
8:30 p.m., ABC

GAME 4
Pacers vs Celtics
Sunday, April 21
1 p.m., ABC

GAME 5 (if necessary)
Pacers at Celtics
Wednesday, April 24
Time and network TBA

GAME 6 (if necessary)
Pacers vs Celtics
Friday, April 26
Time and network TBA

GAME 7 (if necessary)
Pacers at Celtics
Sunday, April 28
Time and network TBA

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.