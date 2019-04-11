Suspected drunk driver crashes into officer for second time in as many days

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Another officer is recovering after a crash with a suspected drunk driver.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. An officer with the Greenwood Police Department had his emergency equipment activated in the middle lane of U.S. 31 South at East Stop 11 Road. This is just inside the Marion County line on the south side of Indianapolis.

The officer was protecting workers completing construction work in the area when he was rear-ended.

Medics transported the officer to South Francis for back, neck, and knee pain.

Police say they suspect the driver of the other vehicle was drunk.

This comes just one day after a suspected drunk driver hit an IMPD officer.

Police say that driver ran a stop sign at 10th and Tuxedo. The driver in that case faces charges for OWI and driving without a license.