× Severe weather threat could bring strong winds, heavy rain overnight

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.– We’ve been under a wind advisory for most of the day Thursday and will continue to be until later this evening. Forecasters expect heavy storms overnight and into Friday morning.

Indianapolis Power & Light (IPL) and emergency management centers have been preparing for the weather event. A spokesperson for IPL says they’re fully prepared if this weather turns severe.

Hamilton County EMA has been watching this severe weather threat move in for the last three days.

“Being under that slight risk that’s something where we are not overly concerned with. We will see wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour,” Hamilton County Emergency Management Executive Director Shane Booker said.

Booker said heavy winds can be problematic and so can the severe thunderstorms that brings heavy amounts of rain.

“When we have areas that may be saturated with standing water, trees may be a little more week and have a tendency to blow over,” Booker said.

Sometimes trees can fall over on homes and knock down power lines. A spokesperson for IPL says they’re monitoring the timing of the storm and will be fully staffed around the clock.

Booker says homeowners can do their part in protecting themselves and their property.

“If there is loose lawn furniture or kid’s toys like trampolines, the wind can really pick up and take away. It’s important for your own safety and safety of your neighborhood to try and pick up those things before severe weather strikes,” Booker said.

He also suggests folks make sure the neighborhood storm drain and the gutters on their homes are clear.

“That can help save homeowners a lot of money by cleaning out the gutters and downspouts making sure they are clear. This way water doesn’t back up into the home or gutters become so full that they actually come off the house,” Booker said.

Hamilton County EMA wants to remind everyone if you see a power line down to stay away from it and if it’s an immediate threat call 911.

If you lose power, IPL wants you to go online to report the outage.