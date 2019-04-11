× Scotty’s Brewhouse in Southport closes abruptly

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – Another Scotty’s Brewhouse location has closed.

The restaurant at 4530 Southport Crossing Dr. shut down effective immediately. According to a spokeswoman for Scotty’s Brewhouse, the decision was made by the location’s owner and not on the corporate level.

“Regretfully, the owner of the managed Scotty’s Brewhouse location on Southport Road made the unfortunate decision to permanently close immediately,” according to a statement.

Employees were notified about the decision this week.

Here’s the full statement from Scotty’s Brewhouse:

Regretfully, the owner of the managed Scotty’s Brewhouse location on Southport Road made the unfortunate decision to permanently close immediately. This was not a decision of Scotty’s Brewhouse corporate, and we will do all we can to assist the affected employees. As we stated yesterday, as part of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, we continue to conduct due diligence with the intention of minimizing any further retraction.

In December, Indianapolis-based Scotty’s Brewhouse and Scotty’s Thr3E Wise Men Brewing Company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced the closure of several locations.

The Scotty’s Brewhouse on 96th Street will close on Sunday, April 14, after being in business for more than a decade.