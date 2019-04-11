× Report: Nevada to hire Steve Alford as head coach

Steve Alford will be the next head coach of Nevada men’s basketball, according to multiple media reports.

A two-time All-American as a player at Indiana University, Alford was most recently head coach at UCLA, but fired 13 games into last season after the Bruins started 7-6.

Source: Steve Alford has agreed to a deal with Nevada and is expected to sign the contract today. Press conference is slated for tomorrow afternoon. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) April 11, 2019

UPDATE: Nevada has informed other potential candidates that its negotiating a contract with another candidate, per multiple sources. Barring something unforeseen, Steve Alford is headed back to the Mountain West. https://t.co/EUQ6VoVojo — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 10, 2019

Nevada has three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and even made a run to the Sweet 16 in 2018. That recent success earned previous head coach Eric Musselman the same job at the University of Arkansas.

Alford coached six seasons at UCLA and saw some great early success, with a trio of Sweet 16 appearances in his first four years. Still, after a tournament no-show in 2018 and a less than impressive start this past season, UCLA moved on. In 28 seasons as a head coach in college basketball, Alford holds a 587–298 record.