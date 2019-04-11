Report: Nevada to hire Steve Alford as head coach

Posted 6:26 pm, April 11, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Steve Alford of the UCLA Bruins reacts during the first half against the Liberty Flames at Pauley Pavilion on December 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Steve Alford will be the next head coach of Nevada men’s basketball, according to multiple media reports.

A two-time All-American as a player at Indiana University, Alford was most recently head coach at UCLA, but fired 13 games into last season after the Bruins started 7-6.

Nevada has three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and even made a run to the Sweet 16 in 2018. That recent success earned previous head coach Eric Musselman the same job at the University of Arkansas.

Alford coached six seasons at UCLA and saw some great early success, with a trio of Sweet 16 appearances in his first four years. Still, after a tournament no-show in 2018 and a less than impressive start this past season, UCLA moved on. In 28 seasons as a head coach in college basketball, Alford holds a 587–298 record.

