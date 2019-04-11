× Noblesville West shooter was youngest suspect in 27 active shooter incidents in 2018, FBI says

A report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation found there were 27 active shooter incidents across the U.S. in 2018, including the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that killed 17 people and the Noblesville West Middle School shooting that injured a student and a teacher.

The FBI noted in its report that the Noblesville West shooter, at 13 years old, was the youngest shooter in those 27 incidents.

In that May 25 shooting at Noblesville West Middle School, Ella Whistler and science teacher Jason Seaman were both wounded. Seaman is credited with stopping the teenage shooter, who’d brought a pair of guns to school after taking them from a gun safe in the basement of his family’s home.

The teen later admitted his guilt in the shooting. A judge ordered him to serve time in a juvenile detention center until he turned 18 years old.

The FBI report showed the active shooter incidents spanned 16 states, resulting in the deaths of 85 people and the wounding of 128 others. The FBI defines an active shooter as “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area,” according to the report.

Of the shooters, 23 were men, 3 were women and one was considered “at large” because the shooter’s identity is unknown. Eleven of the shooters were apprehended. Five shooters were killed—four of them by police and one by an armed citizen. Ten shooters took their own lives.

From the report, which you can read here:

Four incidents occurred in California

Three incidents occurred in Florida

Two incidents occurred in each of the following states: Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Texas

One incident occurred in each of the following states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin

Here’s a look at the 27 different incidents the FBI highlighted in its report:

Marshall County High School (Education)

On January 23, 2018, at 7:57 a.m., Gabriel Ross Parker, 15, armed with a handgun, began shooting classmates at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky. Two students were killed; 21 students were wounded (seven from injuries incidental to the shooting). The shooter was apprehended by law enforcement at the scene.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (Education)

On February 14, 2018, at 2:30 p.m., Nikolas Jacob Cruz, 19, armed with a rifle, began shooting students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people (14 students, two coaches, and one teacher) were killed; 17 (16 students and one teacher) were wounded.

The shooter, a former student who had been expelled from the school in 2017 for disciplinary reasons, fled the scene, blending in with students evacuating the building. He was apprehended approximately 75 minutes later by law enforcement at another location.

City Grill Café (Commerce)

On March 7, 2018, at 6:30 a.m., Walter Frank Thomas, 64, armed with a rifle, began shooting in the City Grill café in Hurtsboro, Alabama. Two people (including the owner) were killed; two were wounded. The shooter was apprehended by law enforcement at another location.

YouTube Headquarters (Commerce)

On April 3, 2018, at 12:45 p.m., Nasim Najafi Aghdam (female), 39, armed with a handgun, began shooting outside the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California. No one was killed; four were wounded (one from injuries incidental to the shooting). The shooter committed suicide at the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Waffle House (Commerce)

On April 22, 2018, at 3:30 a.m., Travis Jeffrey Reinking, 29, armed with a rifle, began shooting outside a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee. He fatally shot two people, then continued shooting inside the restaurant. When the shooter paused (presumably to reload or because the gun jammed), a citizen wrestled the gun away from him and tossed it over the counter.

Four people (one employee and three customers) were killed; four were wounded (two from injuries incidental to the shooting). The shooter fled the scene. He was apprehended by law enforcement approximately 34 hours later at another location.

Highway 365 Near Whitehall Road in Gainesville, Georgia (Open Space)

On May 4, 2018, at 11:58 a.m., Rex Whitmire Harbour, 26, armed with a handgun, began shooting at moving vehicles from a concealed position along Highway 365 near Whitehall Road in Gainesville, Georgia. After hitting seven vehicles, the shooter returned to his vehicle, which was located nearby, and sped away. No one was killed; three were wounded (one from injuries incidental to the shooting).

The shooter shot himself while being pursued by law enforcement; he died en route to the hospital.

Dixon High School (Education)

On May 16, 2018, at 8:00 a.m., Matthew A. Milby Jr., 19, armed with a rifle, began shooting inside Dixon High School in Dixon, Illinois. The shooter, a former student, then exchanged gunfire with the school resource officer. No one was killed; no one was wounded. The school resource officer shot and wounded the shooter, then apprehended him.

Santa Fe High School (Education)

On May 18, 2018, at 7:30 a.m., Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, armed with a shotgun and handgun, began shooting classmates and teachers at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. The shooter also deployed improvised explosive devices and Molotov Cocktails; however, they failed to detonate or combust. The shooter shot and wounded a school resource officer as he was about to engage the shooter.

Ten people (eight students and two substitute teachers) were killed; 12 (ten students, one substitute teacher, and one school resource officer) were wounded. The shooter was apprehended by law enforcement after surrendering at the scene.

Louie’s Lakeside Eatery (Commerce)

On May 24, 2018, at 6:30 p.m., Alexander C. Tilghman, 28, armed with a handgun, began shooting at Louie’s Lakeside eatery and pub in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. No one was killed; four people were wounded (one from injuries incidental to the shooting). After retrieving their guns from their respective vehicles, two citizens possessing valid firearm permits shot and killed the shooter.

Noblesville West Middle School (Education)

On May 25, 2018, at 9:06 a.m., a male student (unnamed by authorities due to age), 13, armed with two handguns and a knife, began shooting a classmate and teacher in Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Indiana. A teacher wrestled the shooter to the ground. No one was killed; two (a student and the teacher who restrained the shooter) were wounded. The shooter was apprehended by law enforcement at the scene.

Highway 509 Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Open Space)

On June 13, 2018, at 1:42 p.m., an unidentified person(s), (age[s] unknown), armed with a gun (type unknown), began shooting at moving vehicles alongside Highway 509 near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, Washington. Four vehicles were struck. No one was killed; no one was wounded. The shooter(s) was at large as of March 1, 2019.

Capital Gazette (Commerce)

On June 29, 2018, at 2:34 p.m., Jarrod Warren Ramos, 38, armed with a shotgun, began shooting in the Capital Gazette news offices in Annapolis, Maryland. Although the shooter had smoke grenades in his backpack, he did not deploy them. Five people were killed; two were wounded. The shooter was apprehended by law enforcement at the scene.

Ben E. Keith Gulf Coast (Commerce)

On August 20, 2018, at 2:00 a.m., Kristine Peralez (female), 38, armed with a handgun, began shooting coworkers at the Ben E. Keith Gulf Coast food and beverage distributor in Missouri City, Texas. One person (the overnight manager) was killed; one was wounded. The shooter, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, shot herself when confronted by law enforcement; she died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

GLHF Game Bar (Commerce)

On August 26, 2018, at 1:34 p.m., David Bennett Katz, 24, armed with two handguns, began shooting inside the GLHF Game Bar in the Chicago Pizza and Sports Grill in Jacksonville, Florida, during a video game tournament. After losing a game earlier in the day, the shooter retrieved the guns from his car. He re-entered the game bar and began shooting.

Two were killed; 11 were wounded (two from injuries incidental to the shooting). The shooter committed suicide at the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Fifth Third Center (Commerce)

On September 6, 2018, at 9:10 a.m., Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, armed with a handgun, began shooting inside the lobby of a high-rise office building containing the headquarters of the Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio. Three people were killed; two were wounded. The shooter was killed by law enforcement during an exchange of gunfire at the scene.

T & T Trucking, Inc. and a Residence (Commerce)

On September 12, 2018, at 5:20 p.m., Javier Casarez, 54, armed with a handgun, began shooting at T & T Trucking, Inc. in Bakersfield, California. He had driven to the facility with his ex-wife. Upon arrival, he shot two men and his ex-wife. Next, he drove to a nearby residence and shot two more people. He then carjacked a woman and child; he let them go, but fled in their vehicle. Five people (including his ex-wife) were killed; no one was wounded. The shooter committed suicide at another location when confronted by law enforcement.

WTS Paradigm (Commerce)

On September 19, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., Anthony Yente Tong, 43, armed with a handgun, began shooting at coworkers inside WTS Paradigm, a software company in Middleton, Wisconsin. No one was killed; four were wounded. The shooter was killed by law enforcement at the scene.

Masontown Borough Municipal Center (Government)

On September 19, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., Patrick Shaun Dowdell, 61, armed with a handgun, began shooting in the lobby of Masontown Borough Municipal Center in Masontown, Pennsylvania. No one was killed; four (including the shooter’s wife and one law enforcement officer) were wounded. The shooter was killed at the scene during an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

Rite Aid Perryman Distribution Center’s Liberty Support Center (Commerce)

On September 20, 2018, at 9:06 a.m., Snochia Moseley (female), 26, armed with a handgun, began shooting at coworkers during her shift at the Rite Aid Perryman Distribution Center’s Liberty support center in Aberdeen, Maryland. The shooter was a temporary employee at the facility. Three were killed; three were wounded. The shooter committed suicide at the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Kroger Grocery Store (Commerce)

On October 24, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., Gregory Alan Bush, 51, armed with a handgun, began shooting inside a Kroger grocery store in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. After fatally shooting a man inside the store, the shooter exited and fatally shot a woman in the parking lot. A citizen possessing a valid firearms permit confronted the shooter, but no gunfire was exchanged. A second citizen possessing a valid firearms permit exchanged gunfire with the shooter, but neither was struck. Two people were killed; none were wounded. The shooter fled the scene and was apprehended by law enforcement a short time later at another location.

Tree of Life Synagogue (House of Worship)

On October 27, 2018, at 9:45 a.m., Robert Gregory Bowers, 46, armed with a rifle and three handguns, began shooting inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Eleven people were killed; six were wounded (including four law enforcement officers, one from injuries incidental to the shooting). The shooter was apprehended at the scene after an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

Hot Yoga Tallahassee (Commerce)

On November 2, 2018, at 5:37 p.m., Scott Paul Beierle, 40, armed with a handgun, began shooting inside the Hot Yoga Tallahassee studio in Tallahassee, Florida. Citizens confronted the shooter, allowing others to flee. Two people were killed; five were wounded (one was pistol-whipped by the shooter). The shooter committed suicide at the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Helen Vine Recovery Center (Health Care)

On November 5, 2018, at 1:30 a.m., Davance Lamar Reed, 37, armed with a handgun, began shooting in the Helen Vine Recovery Center in San Rafael, California. He then fled the scene. One person (an employee) was killed; two (an employee and the shooter’s girlfriend) were wounded. The shooter was apprehended by law enforcement during an unrelated vehicle pursuit in a nearby county.

Borderline Bar and Grill (Commerce)

On November 7, 2018, at 11:20 p.m., Ian David Long, 28, armed with a handgun, began shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. The shooter shot an unarmed security guard standing outside. He then opened fire inside the nightclub and deployed smoke grenades.

Twelve people were killed (11 from gunfire, including one unarmed security officer, and one law enforcement officer from friendly fire); 16 were wounded (15 from injuries incidental to the shooting). The shooter committed suicide at the scene after an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

Ben E. Keith Albuquerque (Commerce)

On November 12, 2018, at 6:56 p.m., Waid Anthony Melton, 30, armed with a handgun, began shooting coworkers inside the Ben E. Keith Albuquerque food and beverage distributor in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Before entering the building, the shooter, who was off-duty at the time, had blocked an exit door with a forklift to prohibit people from leaving. No one was killed; three were wounded. The shooter committed suicide at another location.

Mercy Hospital & Medical Center (Health Care)

On November 19, 2018, at 3:20 p.m., Juan Lopez, 32, armed with a handgun, began shooting at the Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois. The shooter shot his former fiancée, an emergency room doctor, in the parking lot, then shot two people inside the hospital.

Three people (including one law enforcement officer) were killed; no one was wounded. The shooter committed suicide after being shot by law enforcement during an exchange of gunfire.

Motel 6 (Commerce)

On December 24, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., Abdias Ucdiel Flores-Corado, 35, armed with a rifle, began shooting from inside his room at a Motel 6 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Several bullets went through the wall and traveled into an adjacent room. He then fired from the doorway of his room at motel guests and employees and at the motel main office.

No one was killed; no one was wounded. The shooter was killed by law enforcement during an exchange of gunfire.