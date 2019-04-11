× Irvington car repair shop wants potholes fixed in front of business; DPW responds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After multiple complaints into the city, the owner of a car repair shop on the east side is pleading for help.

Michael Cantrell of Michael’s Automotive told us he was worried about road conditions in front of his business located at 10th and Emerson.

Cantrell’s life centers around fixing cars, but recently city roads were getting in the way of that. Once his customers drive away, he’s afraid potholes will ruin his hard work.

“I don’t want to fix cars and pull them out and have suspension issues when I pull them out,” said Cantrell.

For the past year, Cantrell has called the city and reported the road hazards in front of his store. He made his most recent report in February, yet the holes remained.

“I have issues with customers in wheelchairs and walkers that have issues parking in my lot and coming through here,” said Cantrell. “They almost have to walk into traffic to get into my lot and that’s not very safe.”

“Please! Somebody do something about these holes,” pleaded Michelle Ooley, a concerned customer. “When I brought my car in, I couldn’t believe it. I stopped to see. Am I really going to turn into this alley? Am I really going to go down here and ruin my tires?”

Ooley and others have made six reports so far into DPW and the Mayor’s Action Center.

“Our mailman, who’s been our mailman for 18 years, he turned it in multiple times,” said Cantrell. “I’ve called it in. Neighbors around here have called it in. Just couldn’t seem to get anything going.”

Each of the six reports has a status listed as closed. The Mayor’s Action Center says that doesn’t mean it will not be addressed. They say their reports could be considered closed because they are duplicates of an existing report.

“We’re all going through these holes. It’s embarrassing,” said Ooley.

This stretch of road is not on the DPW 2019 resurfacing list. DPW sent out crews to fix the potholes on Thursday afternoon following our calls, but Cantrell says crews left without completing the entire job. DPW suggests, once a project is completed, Cantrell can file another report for it to be rechecked.

“We’ve been fine for the past 30 years and I want to go on fine for the next 30 years,” he said.