Indians set for 2019 home opener

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indians host their 2019 home opener tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Charlotte Knights. It’s the first of an 11-game homestand and 70 games this year at Victory Field.

The Indians are aiming for their fourth straight win, which would put them over the .500 mark for the first time this season. They’re also going for the 9,000th regular-season victory in franchise history. The team’s been playing since 1902.

CBS4’s Chris Hagan talked with Brian Esposito, who’s beginning his second year as Indians’ manager.