Indians set for 2019 home opener

Posted 7:10 pm, April 11, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indians host their 2019 home opener tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Charlotte Knights.  It’s the first of an 11-game homestand and 70 games this year at Victory Field.

The Indians are aiming for their fourth straight win, which would put them over the .500 mark for the first time this season.  They’re also going for the 9,000th regular-season victory in franchise history.  The team’s been playing since 1902.

CBS4’s Chris Hagan talked with Brian Esposito, who’s beginning his second year as Indians’ manager.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.