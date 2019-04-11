Indiana panel backs 20 percent tax on e-cigarette liquids

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana would impose a 20 percent tax on the liquids used in electronic cigarettes under a proposal endorsed by a legislative committee.

The Senate Appropriations Committee voted Thursday in support of the bill. The vote came after the committee adopted the tax on price of the vaping liquid, rather than a 4 cents per-milliliter tax that was back by the House in February.

Republican Sen. Travis Holdman of Markle says the 20 percent tax comes out to a similar total tax on a pack of cigarettes and will be easier to calculate than a tax based on the amount of vaping liquid sold.

Supporters argue the tax could discourage vaping, especially among younger users.

The full Senate could vote on the proposal next week.

