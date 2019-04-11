× Celebrate spring with Easter egg hunts, Viking Fest, IU’s Cream and Crimson game, costumed corgis and more

Easter EGGstravaganza

American Legion Mall

Grab the kids and head to the American Legion Mall downtown this Saturday, April 13, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the Easter EGGstravaganza presented by IMPD and Hubler Chevrolet. This is a free event that will include an Easter egg hunt for kids up to age 14, free hot dogs, chips, drinks and other goodies, as well as bounce houses, games, face painting, balloon artists, trackless train rides and more. The Pacers Fan Van will be on hand as well as members of IMPD who will bring police vehicles, SWAT vehicles, motorcycles, bikes, and horses for the kids to see and get to know. And of course, the Easter Bunny will be paying a visit and taking photos!

Click here for more info.

Corgi Limbo and Costume Contest

IU Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium

Did somebody say corgis?! This Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., The Give Hope, Fight Poverty chapter at IUPUI presents the first annual Indianapolis Corgi Limbo & Costume Contest! The event will take place at the IU Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium located in downtown Indy. General admission tickets are $10 and a $15 VIP ticket includes a meet and greet with cute corgis after the event. If you want to bring your corgi to participate in the fun, tickets for one corgi and 2 handlers are also just $15. All proceeds benefit the children orphaned by HIV/AIDS in eSwatini, Africa.

Click here for more info.

2019 United Acts of Kindness “Kindness Crawl”

The Tap

Change the world, one random act of kindness at a time and have fun doing it at the 2nd Annual Kindness Crawl this weekend. United Acts of Kindness (formerly known as Indy Acts of Kindness) is hosting the 2nd annual “Kindness Crawl” this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The crawl will kick off at The Tap and continue along Massachusetts Avenue. This event is a 3-hour bar crawl where participants do random acts of kindness along the ways. Participants will begin by writing kind notes to strangers that they will drop at random spots along the way. Every participant will also receive kindness challenges along the way. Tickets are $15 and will benefit United Acts of Kindness and allow them to further their mission across the nation.

Click here for more info.



Viking Fest

Anson Acres

The Vikings invade Whitestown once again this weekend for Viking Fest 2019! Join Whitestown Parks and Recreation at Anson Acres this Friday-Sunday (April 12-14) for a fun and educational festival fit for all ages. The festival will include a Viking Village, fight reenactments, live music, animal encounters, a kids’ village and more! Era appropriate food and crafts will be available for purchase along with beer and mead. Admission is $5 at the door for anyone over 10 years old.

Click here for more info.

Brunch and Blingo

Indianapolis Art Center

“Brunch and Blingo” benefitting the Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana is back again this year! Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday, April 13, at the Indianapolis Art Center for a fun morning of brunch, drinks and blingo! Tickets are $50 and will include brunch, 2 drink tickets, 2 blingo cards and treats. Attendees will have a chance to win some fun prizes including Kendra Scott jewelry. Proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana.

Click here for more info.

Helicopter Egg Drop

Al and Jan Barker Sports Complex (Plainfield)

Main Street Vineyard Church is hosting a Helicopter Easter Egg Drop at the Al & Jan Barker Sports Complex in Plainfield this Saturday (April 13) at 11 a.m. Every child will have the opportunity to find a golden egg once it is dropped from the sky! Every child who finds a golden egg will then turn it in for a special prize. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos as well as face painters and bounce houses. Note: Arrive early! They are expecting a big turnout and participation is limited to the first 1,000 kids.

Click here for more info.

Perry Township Art Show

Perry Meridian High School

The 58th Annual Perry Township Art Show is happening this Thursday and Friday (April 11-12) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the gym at Perry Meridian High School. The event celebrates the artistic talents of Perry Township students in grades 1-12. In addition to exploring the art on display, there will also be special events like the “Chair”ity Auction on April 12 and Artists in Action on April 13. Admission is free but donations are welcome.

Click here for more info.

Presidential Egg Roll Race

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

No need to travel to Washington, D.C. this Easter, because a longstanding White House tradition can be enjoyed right here in Indianapolis! Head to the home of Indiana’s only U.S. president, Benjamin Harrison, this Saturday (April 13) for the only egg roll in Indy! The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with egg roll races on the lawn every 15 minutes based on age group. The celebration will include the egg roll, crafts, music, face painting and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Click here for more info.

Orchid Show

Garfield Park Conservatory

For one weekend only, the Garfield Conservatory will be filled with displays of blooming orchids from across the Midwest, all competing for awards! Come check out this annual event presented by the Central Indiana Orchid Society this Saturday and Sunday (April 13-14) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $4 per person or $10 per family (2 adults max per family). In addition to the show itself, vendors will also have orchids for sale.

Click here for more info.

Indiana University Cream & Crimson Game

Indiana University Memorial Stadium (Bloomington)

The 2019 Indiana Football Cream & Crimson Game, presented by Smithville, will take place this Friday, April 12, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Come out for the pre-game events and bring the whole family! The tailgate party with kid-friendly activities starts at 5 p.m. There will be free food and drinks, inflatables for the kids, a selfie station, IU swag handouts and other fun giveaways. And don’t miss out on a chance to get a personal tour of Memorial Stadium. From 5 to 6 p.m., children ages 5-12 can also participate in a free non-contact Youth Football Clinic on the Memorial Stadium field, led by IU Football players. Coach Tom Allen will close the clinic with a team huddle and high-five tunnel. From 6-7 p.m., fans can enjoy free hot dogs, brats, chips and drinks during the Spring Game Tailgate Party & Fan Zone. Then, the Cream & Crimson game kicks off at 7 p.m. Then hang around afterwards to get autographs from the team.

Click here for more info.