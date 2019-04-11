× Bird, Lime raise scooter rental prices in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The cost to ride a scooter in Indianapolis has gone up this week.

Bird and Lime have raised the per-minute cost to ride a scooter. Both companies charge a $1 flat fee to ride a scooter plus an additional fee for each minute of use.

When the companies arrived in Indianapolis in June, they both charged 15 cents per minute used. Now Bird charges nearly double that: 29 cents per minute. Lime now charges 25 cents per minute, a 66% increase.

The rates for both companies vary by city. Bird’s per-minute rates range from 10 cents to 33 cents, a spokesperson told IndyStar. They changed their Indianapolis fee this month.

A Lime spokesperson said the company is exploring “the ideal pricing structure” as they “invest in innovation.” Lime raised its Indianapolis rates in March, a spokesperson said.

Read the full story here from our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar.